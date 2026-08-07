The Brief Interim Seattle police Chief Andre Sayles says improving communication with the mayor's office during major incidents is a top priority. Sayles says detectives have received more than 100 tips in the Bite of Seattle shooting and hope additional arrests could come in the coming weeks. Sayles is also prioritizing youth gun violence and community engagement, while leaving open the possibility of seeking the permanent chief position.



Seattle police interim Chief Andre Sayles is addressing criticism over communication following the deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle, while saying the department is working to improve how information is shared during major incidents.

Sayles spoke with FOX 13 Seattle reporter Alejandra Guzman in a one-on-one interview about the shooting investigation, communication between Seattle police and Mayor Katie Wilson's office, youth gun violence, surveillance cameras and the challenges of leading a department that has experienced repeated changes in leadership.

Sayles: SPD needs a better communication plan

One of Sayles' first priorities as interim chief is improving communication between Seattle police and the mayor's office during major events.

The comments come after criticism over how information — or the lack of — was communicated following the Bite of Seattle shooting, which left three people dead and four others injured, including a 2-year-old child.

When asked what changes he wants to make to ensure information reaches the public faster and more clearly, Sayles said SPD and the mayor's office are working on a comprehensive plan.

"I think one of the biggest things is being in collaboration with the mayor's office. We are looking at a comprehensive plan that is going to align SPD and the mayor's office together to make sure that we're getting that appropriate information out in an appropriate time," Sayles said.

Seattle interim police Chief Andre Sayles outlines his priorities for the Seattle Police Department (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sayles made it clear, everyone needs to be on the same page, making sure nobody is left guessing what "fast response" means.

"I think the biggest thing is what is an appropriate time. What's their definition? What's our definition? Let's come together collectively and making sure that we're all on the same page when we move forward. I think that's the biggest thing for us right now."

Sayles said he and Wilson have spoken three times during his first week as interim chief and described their relationship as collaborative.

"I think some of our public safety ideas are very similar," Sayles said.

Investigation continues in Bite of Seattle shooting

The shooting at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle happened nearly three weeks ago, and a 15-year-old boy has since been arrested.

Court documents filed in juvenile court allege the teenager fired a gun during the incident but say the shots from the teen's gun did not kill Ashley Whitehead or Carlos Villalba. They also point out another person, described in the probable cause documents as a man wearing a blue shirt, fired first.

During the interview, Guzman asked Sayles whether investigators had identified that person.

Sayles declined to provide details, citing the integrity of the investigation.

"I think the biggest thing is, you know it's going to cause a little bit of frustration is the integrity of this investigation. There's some information that we have. There's some information that was given yesterday, and I want to make sure that we keep the integrity of that investigation close to the vest until we can make the appropriate arrest," Sayles said.

Sayles said investigators have received more than 100 tips but says no detail is too small.

"We still encourage our community members to call that tip line, 206-233-5000. We're going to continue to push those tips through to our detective bureau. So we're getting to a situation where hopefully in the coming weeks we'll be able to make some arrests," Sayles said.

SEATTLE, A police officer walks by a sign for the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event on Sunday evening at the Seattle (David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

He acknowledged the community may be frustrated by the lack of information.

"I know people have heard that and are probably tired of hearing that, but please have faith in us."

Sayles says youth gun violence is a priority

Sayles also identified youth gun violence as a major public safety priority.

He said addressing the problem requires more direct conversations with young people rather than relying solely on enforcement.

When asked what needs to change following several high-profile cases involving teenagers, Sayles said:

"Having true conversations with our youth. I think sometimes we may tell them about it, but who can we bring in? And letting them know, hey, what you're doing is a quick second reaction of a minor incident that has occurred, and really, really diving into our youth, putting efforts into our youth, having open conversations with them."

Sayles said he believes young people need to be treated as part of the solution.

"I think standing next to them, walking on the path with them, and just having those conversations with them, treating them as humans and the future of our city, and having those conversations, and sometimes it's better to talk about your conflicts instead of resorting to gun violence and having those conversations," Sayles said.

Dig deeper:

The interim chief previously served as police chief in Beloit, Wisconsin. He said the department saw a significant reduction in youth gun violence after focusing on conversations with young people and the broader community.

He said he wants to examine data before recommending changes to laws or policies affecting youth offenders.

"There's some things that we can look at, I think really pulling in that data and saying we are we may be failing here. Let's work on it together," Sayles said.

Sayles said data can help identify where changes are needed and why.

"This is how we're going to be successful for our youth to have a long life," Sayles said.

Seattle interim police Chief Andre Sayles sits down for an interview with FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sayles: Some changes can happen immediately

The approach comes as community members push for action on public safety.

When asked how he balances a process that may take time with demands for immediate action, Sayles said some changes can happen quickly, but warned against making decisions without understanding their potential consequences.

"I think some things we can change right now, but at the same time, sometimes when you make quick decisions, you may fail someone throughout that process."

Sayles said his approach is to bring the appropriate people together before making major changes.

Sayles takes collaborative approach to surveillance cameras

Sayles was also asked about Seattle's controversial CCTV camera program.

Twenty-two stadium cameras are currently off, while other cameras have not yet been installed in areas including Capitol Hill, near Garfield High School and the CID.

Sayles did not take a definitive position on expanding the program, saying he wants to work with Wilson and community members.

"It's working collectively with the mayor's office, understanding the safety and security of these cameras, understanding that our community members may have some feelings about that, and what works best for the safety, security of our community members and our investigative tools that we have," Sayles said.

He said community input should be part of any decision to implement additional cameras.

"We want to be collaborative with the mayor's office and also bring in some of our community members and say, what is the major issue for you, and how can we successfully implement these cameras if we get to that point to calm their nerves in regards to it."

When asked about major event organizers calling for cameras to be reactivated, Sayles said he had not yet reviewed all of those comments.

"I really haven't had the time to really dive into the comments that have been made, but just know that once I do, we're going to hear them. We're going to listen to them," Sayles said.

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A new chief in a department with a history of turnover

Sayles is taking over an agency that has experienced significant turnover in its top leadership.

He noted that Seattle has had 10 police chiefs over the past 17 years.

"It presents its challenges if you really look at it. Over the last 17 years, we've had 10 police chiefs, but at the same time, though, I think my God put me here for a reason. He planted my feet here at the Seattle Police Department because I truly believe that I'm a leader that can lead men and women to their capabilities and the things that they want to do," Sayles said.

Sayles joined SPD as a deputy chief before becoming interim chief. He said he expects to continue leading the department even though his current position is temporary.

"One of the biggest things is understanding. Yes, it is an interim role, but understanding whatever may happen in the future with the permanent role, I fully expect to go back to my deputy chief role and understand that I'm going to be here."

He said his leadership approach includes regularly visiting roll calls and building relationships with officers and professional staff.

"I want to meet the officers. I want them to know me once again on a first-name basis," Sayles said.

Sayles also said he wants community members to see the person behind the uniform.

"I very often, sometimes, introduce myself as Andre, interim chief of police, or Andre, chief of police, because I want people to have that genuine connection with me."

Will Sayles seek the permanent chief's job?

Sayles has not ruled out applying to become Seattle's permanent police chief, but he said he is not ready to make that decision.

Asked directly whether he plans to put his name in the running, Sayles said:

"I'm not quite there yet. We'll see. I'm taking this interim role as an interim role."

He said he wants to first understand the permanent position, its requirements and what the city expects from its next chief.

For now, Sayles said his focus is on leading the department and getting to know its employees and the community.

"I want the community to know that you have a person that is a strong leader, a person that values people," Sayles said.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (left) and Andre Sayles (center) during a Friday press conference announcing Sayles' appointment as interim police chief. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sayles says he plans to be present in Seattle

Sayles' family remains in Illinois, where he has three sons. One is in the Air Force, another is preparing to begin a law enforcement career, and another is in college.

Sayles said he returns home at least every eight weeks but plans to make Seattle his home for the foreseeable future.

Asked how he would assure Seattle residents that he would be present, Sayles said:

"I think the community will see me. I think they'll see my presence. Sometimes it's hard to miss six foot five, but they'll see me."

Sayles said he wants his visibility to extend beyond police headquarters and into Seattle neighborhoods.

"When you see me, I'll be smiling, smile back at me. I'm a laid-back person. I'm a person that truly values people, and I value friendships, and I value the ability to get to know you, and you get to know me not just on a professional level, but on a personal level," Sayles said.

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