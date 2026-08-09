Seattle weather: no rain in sight

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A little haze was possible across the skies today, but air quality was expected to remain good for the most part. Only a couple of moderate readings were expected, with no widespread air-quality concerns across the Seattle area.

Temperatures were forecast to stay fairly steady through the middle of the week, with highs in the upper 70s today through Wednesday. Highs will dip slightly into the low 80s Thursday before temperatures climb back into the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday.

The Seattle weather pattern will stay dry with no significant rain expected over the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Occasional weak westerly winds will help keep air quality mostly good across Western Washington in the coming days. A few moderate readings will be possible at times, but we will not expect a major smoke event across the Seattle area this week.

The Seattle weather outlook will not feature a major smoke event at this point, but conditions will be monitored closely if the wind pattern changes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The story will be much different across central and eastern Washington, where air-quality alerts will remain in place and several large wildfires will continue to produce significant amounts of smoke. Some of the biggest smoke concerns will be across north-central and northeastern Washington, where ongoing fires will be closely monitored.

Red flag warnings were in effect across eastern Washington Friday and Saturday, and multiple new fires popped up Saturday. Fire danger will remain elevated in eastern Washington over the coming days, although no red flag warning will be posted today, meaning fire danger will be a notch lower than it was Friday and Saturday.

At this point, we will not expect a horribly smoky week across western Washington, but that could change if the wind pattern shifts. Unfortunately, there will also be no rain in sight, despite how badly the region could use some moisture.

The Seattle weather forecast will also keep rain out of the picture, with no meaningful moisture expected through the seven-day period. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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