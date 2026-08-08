King County issues Stage 2 burn ban due to fire danger

The Brief King County fire chiefs issued a Stage 2 burn ban on Thursday due to ongoing hot weather and high fire danger. All outdoor burning, including recreational campfires, is banned, though gas and charcoal grills on concrete are permitted. Five Bellevue firefighters are currently deployed across Washington and Oregon, with three helping battle wildfires in Spokane.



The King County Fire Chiefs Association issued an immediate Stage 2 burn ban Thursday across the entire county due to ongoing hot, dry weather and high fire risk.

What we know:

In response to continued hot, dry weather and high fire risk, the King County Fire Chiefs Association issued a Stage 2 burn ban Thursday for all of King County. The order took effect immediately.

Under the restrictions, all outdoor fires are strictly prohibited until further notice. This includes recreational campfires, cooking fires and ceremonial fires. Residents may still use gas and charcoal grills, fire pits and fire tables, provided they are placed on concrete surfaces. Fire officials urge people to use caution when getting rid of charcoal ashes.

The King County Fire Chiefs are coordinating with King County Fire Marshals and local officials to monitor weather conditions and wildfire risks continuously.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, five Bellevue firefighters were deployed to assist with wildfire efforts across Washington and Oregon. Three of those firefighters and the city's brush fire truck, are actively helping fight fires in Spokane.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not announced a specific date or timeframe for when conditions might improve enough to lift the burn ban.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Fire Department.

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