Seattle Weather: A mix of sun and clouds with near normal temperatures

Onshore flow will continue to keep afternoon highs comfortable throughout our region. Near normal temperatures in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees, will start our workweek.

Near normal afternoon highs are forecast for the region on Monday.

No big changes in our weather pattern is expected for the coming days. The trend of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will remain consistent through around midweek. We continue to track dry skies for the next several days.

Stable pattern with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine continues. (FOX13 Seattle)

A weak disturbance will drop south on Wednesday, bringing a chance for a stray thunderstorm to the mountains. We will monitor the fire weather forecast specifically for the North Cascades.

The fire danger will increase by Wednesday for parts of our region.

A mix of sun and clouds this week with near normal highs. A weak disturbance may bring a chance for storms on Wednesday. The possibility of lightning will need to be monitored in the mountains. Temperatures will be warming by Friday.