Seattle firefighters evacuate buildings after gas leak in Madison Park

The Brief Building evacuations underway: Seattle firefighters evacuated multiple buildings in the 4100 block of East Madison Street Thursday morning following a natural gas leak. Two-block radius closed: Officials established a safety perimeter, restricting all public access within a two-block radius of the ruptured 2-inch gas line. Public urged to avoid area: The public is being asked to steer clear of the Madison Park neighborhood while emergency crews work to secure the scene.



Firefighters evacuated multiple buildings and cordoned off a two-block radius in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood Thursday morning following a natural gas leak.

The Seattle Fire Department opens its application window once every two years for just under two months, which is the only window of time for prospective candidates to apply to be in the hiring process. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle gas leak: Madison Park evacuations

What they're saying:

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of East Madison Street at about 9:27 a.m. after reports of a gas leak. Upon arrival, crews identified the source as a ruptured two-inch natural gas line, according to department officials.

Emergency personnel immediately began evacuating impacted buildings in the dense commercial residential area.

By 9:39 a.m., officials had established a safety perimeter, restricting all public access within two blocks of the incident.

"We are restricting access within a 2-block radius as a safety precaution," the department said.

What you can do:

Commuters and pedestrians are being urged to completely avoid the area while crews work to secure the line. No injuries have been reported, and authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the leak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

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