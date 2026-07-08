Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in the city's South End neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 6900 block of East D Street just after 3 a.m. and found a man with fatal gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday in Tacoma's South End neighborhood.

(Taylor Winkel)

What we know:

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the 6900 block of East D Street just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the incident as a homicide.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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