Tacoma, WA fire destroys building under construction, damages 2 apartments

The Brief A Monday night fire destroyed a building under construction and damaged two neighboring apartment buildings in Tacoma. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours, while neighboring fire agencies responded to other emergency calls. Investigators are working to determine the cause, and crews will remain at the scene for 24 hours to monitor for possible hot spots.



Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a Monday night fire that destroyed a building under construction and damaged two neighboring apartment buildings in Tacoma.

(Courtesy: Nick Hildebrand)

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded at about 10 p.m. to a fire that appears to have started in the building under construction on South Puget Sound Avenue, between 38th Street and 43rd Street. The location sits west of the mall, just off South Tacoma Way.

The fire completely destroyed the structure, leaving behind a burned-out shell, and caused roof damage to two nearby apartment buildings. Video captured by neighbors showed large clouds of smoke as firefighters used water to combat the flames.

It took crews about three hours to bring the fire under control. While Tacoma firefighters fought the blaze, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue and West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to other emergency calls within the neighborhood to assist.

The fire has been extinguished, but fire crews plan to stay at the location for 24 hours to monitor the area and ensure the fire does not spark back up.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined exactly what caused or sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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