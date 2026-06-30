Dry June sparks massive fireworks bans across WA

The Brief The legal window to buy and sell fireworks has officially opened across Washington. A dry June has prompted burn and firework bans in areas across western Washington, including King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. The discharge of fireworks in Washington state is always illegal in any city, county or Washington state park.



With the Fourth of July fireworks shows just five days away, the legal window to buy and sell fireworks has officially opened across Washington. However, safety officials are urging extreme caution as local fire marshals clamp down on personal pyrotechnics during one of the driest Junes on record.

Business is already picking up at legal retail stands like Firecracker Alley in Tacoma. But as regional fire danger continues to climb, residents face a complex patchwork of safety burn bans and strict local fireworks regulations.

Dry conditions trigger Stage 1 burn bans

According to regional fire marshals, a lack of early summer rainfall has pushed the majority of western Washington into moderate-to-high fire danger.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

To mitigate the risk of accidental, fast-moving blazes, King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties have all been placed under a Stage 1 fire safety burn ban.

While Thurston County has not enacted a burn ban at this time, state fire officials stress that the absence of a countywide burn ban does not mean fireworks can be discharged without restriction.

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A patchwork of local fireworks restrictions

Fireworks laws vary significantly depending on local municipal codes, making it crucial for residents to check their specific city and county ordinances before lighting any fuses.

King County: Fireworks are entirely illegal across all unincorporated areas of the county, as well as within most of its city limits. Only a small handful of exceptions exist for specific cities on the Fourth of July.

Pierce and Snohomish Counties: Regulations are generally looser in unincorporated regions, but fireworks are completely banned inside larger municipalities, including Tacoma and Everett.

Thurston County: Pyrotechnics are restricted in unincorporated zones and strictly prohibited within the city limits of Lacey, Olympia, and Tumwater.

To help residents navigate these local ordinances and avoid steep citations, the Washington State Patrol maintains a comprehensive guide to local fireworks laws on its official website.

Approved dates and times of legal sales and use of fireworks in WA (Washington State Patrol)

High-tech enforcement and statewide bans

Local law enforcement agencies are ramping up enforcement to combat illegal firework use this year. In the city of Renton, officials are deploying a dedicated drone team to actively monitor neighborhoods, spot illegal discharges, and direct ground units to violators issuing citations.

Regardless of local city rules, certain fireworks and locations are banned statewide under Washington law. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, and missiles are completely illegal to sell or possess anywhere in the state outside of designated tribal lands. Furthermore, it is a state violation to discharge any fireworks on:

State, county, and city parks

Federal land

Public property, including streets and sidewalks

School grounds

Public shows offer safest alternative

Fire officials emphasize that the most reliable way to celebrate Independence Day safely and legally is to leave the pyrotechnics to licensed professionals.

The region's premier event, the Seafair Summer Fourth, will feature Washington's largest fireworks display over Lake Union at Gas Works Park. The massive celebration will be broadcast live on FOX 13 for those wishing to view it from home.

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South Sound residents can attend Tacoma’s Fourth of July Summer Blast, a free community event hosted along the Ruston Way waterfront that stands as the largest show in the area. Dozens of other local cities—including Bellevue, Snoqualmie, Arlington, and Everett—are also hosting authorized public displays.

Many municipalities have scheduled community events on both July 3 and July 4. Residents are encouraged to check their local city government websites for exact schedules, parking information, and safety updates.

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