Warmer weather in Seattle for Fourth of July

It was another mostly cool day across western Washington with highs in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few sun breaks developed at times, and a few neighborhoods picked up light sprinkles before the day came to an end.

Monday will stay cool with temperatures in the 60s and overcast skies for much of the day. A stray shower will be possible, mainly across the North Sound, while most locations remain dry.

Seattle sees dry weather continue Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures holding in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over in the north central part of the state, a wildfire fueled by dry conditions and steady winds caused an evacuation order for the town of Winthrop on Sunday.

What's next:

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with dry weather and afternoon highs staying in the 60s. If you’re heading to Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal at Seattle Stadium, expect a kickoff temperature in the low 60s for the 1 p.m. match.

Seattle stays mostly cloudy while comfortable weather makes for a pleasant afternoon at the stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to rebound. Highs will climb into the low 70s by Friday.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, the forecast is shaping up beautifully. Expect dry weather, sunshine, and a picture-perfect afternoon high of 75 degrees. Overnight lows throughout the week will remain comfortably in the 50s.

Seattle enjoys warmer weather by Friday, leading into a beautiful and dry Fourth of July weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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