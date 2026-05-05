The Brief A 34-year-old man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after being attacked outside a hotel in downtown Seattle. Surveillance video revealed the victim was struck in the head with an object and repeatedly beaten in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault. Seattle police are searching for the suspect, who remains at large as the Homicide and Assault Unit takes over the investigation.



Seattle police are investigating a violent assault that left a 34-year-old man critically injured early Monday on Madison Street in downtown Seattle.

What we know:

Officers arrived at a hotel in the 500 block of Madison Street at 12:06 a.m. Monday to find a man with significant head injuries.

While early reports suggested the man might have fallen, surveillance footage showed a suspect approaching the victim and hitting him in the head with an object.

The suspect continued to hit the man while he was on the ground before leaving the area.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect or determined what kind of object was used in the attack.

What you can do:

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit are working to determine what led up to the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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