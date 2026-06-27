Shooters hit 15-year-old at Seattle community center

A teen was hospitalized Friday night following a drive-by shooting at a community center in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Timeline:

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 26 at the corner of Myrtle Street and Beacon Avenue.

Police are saying about 45 rounds of gunfire went off in the area of the Van Asselt Community Center. It was in the doorway of this building that a 15-year-old was hit by bullets.

Damage to the exterior of the Van Asselt Community Center following a shooting on June 26, 2026

Damage to the exterior of the Van Asselt Community Center following a shooting on June 26, 2026

This teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center as law enforcement began an investigation.

Officers have since started the hunt for more evidence by looking around the area for more instances of gunfire/bullets, and for nearby cameras that may have captured the suspects or their car to identify people of interest in the case.

Damage to the exterior of the Van Asselt Community Center following a shooting on June 26, 2026

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