Seattle mayor pledges safety crackdown in Little Saigon

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced a new enforcement strategy targeting open-air drug use, stolen goods markets and public disorder in Little Saigon. The plan increases police presence around 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street and directs repeat offenders toward jail or diversion programs. The city is investing more than $1 million in outreach and treatment services, but officials say shelter and supportive housing remain at capacity.



Mayor Katie Wilson has announced a new enforcement strategy targeting open-air drug activity and public disorder in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.

The policy shift focuses heavily on the chronic issues plaguing the intersection of 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street, as well as parts of North Beacon Hill. City officials stated that the administration will no longer tolerate the open consumption of narcotics or the commerce of stolen merchandise in these corridors.

People gathered along 12th and Jackson in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Under the new plan, the city will ramp up its police presence, boost enforcement measures against drug markets, and work to secure local public transit stops. Law violators encountered by police will first be told the behavior "is no longer tolerated" and if the activity continues, will be routed toward either booking in jail or placement into a diversion program.

Businesses demand enforcement

The targeted enforcement follows persistent safety concerns from local merchants who say systemic neighborhood issues have severely disrupted their lives and livelihoods.

What they're saying:

Henry Ku, the owner of Henry’s Taiwan Kitchen, expressed frustration with the ongoing instability and questioned the return on local tax dollars.

"Why we pay so much tax to live in unsafe cities?" Ku asked.

Ku emphasized that the city must back up its policy announcements with tangible, sustained action.

"We need to tell her, we need to enforce the law," Ku said. "When you put up the law, it's not for showing, it's for doing."

The scene at 12th and Jackson in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Ku, the push for public safety is deeply personal. He recounted a past violent encounter in the neighborhood that left him hospitalized.

"I've been robbed. Somebody taken a knife, tried to kill me," Ku said. "Then I go to the hospital. So many dangerous things happening here. But you know, I'm so lucky. I'm still alive."

World Cup spotlight

Dig deeper:

The city’s security push comes as global attention shifts to Seattle, which is serving as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While some residents have noticed recent visible improvements at other historically troubled intersections, including Third Avenue and Pine Street, Wilson dismissed the idea that the city is conducting a temporary cleanup solely for international visitors.

"We're not focusing removal efforts, you know, for the reason of the World Cup," Wilson said. "But they're using their normal protocol to basically prioritize sites based on safety issues or obstructions."

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson discusses her Little Saigon enforcement strategy with the media on June 18, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Funding and shelter capacity

What's next:

To support the transition, the mayor's office announced that more than $1 million will be dedicated to the area. The money is slated to fund local community outreach alongside mobile overdose prevention and treatment services.

However, the city's ability to move people off the streets remains constrained by a lack of emergency housing space. Wilson noted that existing facilities are heavily strained.

"Our permanent supportive housing and our shelter system is operating at capacity," Wilson said. "It is very full. We are working really hard to bring more enhanced shelter with services online."

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