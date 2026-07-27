Seattle Weather: Monday morning showers, sunnier afternoon

The wildfires continue to burn in Eastern Washington, leading to poor air quality, especially in the areas nearest the fires. An air quality alert will remain in effect into Monday in these locations. The onshore, westerly winds will help to keep air quality in Western Washington good with little to no haze seen in our skyline.

Poor air quality near wildfires in Eastern Washington with an Air Quality alert issued.

A weak front started moving through on Sunday and will continue to fizzle out as it passes through our region Monday. Morning clouds and a chance for a few light showers remain possible. Skies will clear by the afternoon.

A weak front will dissipate early Monday. Sunnier skies by the afternoon. Expand

A temporary, weak high pressure ridge will build in on Monday, allowing for a brief warm up. Afternoon highs along the I-5 corridor will be closer to the seasonal average near 80 degrees.

A weak high pressure ridge will settle in on Monday, warming our afternoon highs to near 80.

We are tracking a mild week ahead will mainly dry skies. Our overnight and morning temperatures will be comfortable lows in the 50s.