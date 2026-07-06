One injured in shooting near SODO light rail station, Seattle police say

Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting near the Sodo light rail station that sent a man to the hospital.

Seattle police investigate shooting in SODO

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department announced the shooting on social media at 10:51 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said a man was injured near the 500 block of South Lander Street and taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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