Deadly Pacific Raceway crash under investigation in King County, WA

One adult man has died at Pacific Raceway following a private event over Fourth of July weekend.

Timeline:

Just after 2 p.m. on July 5, emergency personnel responded to reports of a crash at the raceway. One person was killed in a crash at the site.

In a statement to the public on Sunday, King County announced the sheriff's office would be investigating the circumstances of the collision that involved multiple other drivers.

Pacific Raceway (Via Patti R on Yelp)

Three race cars in total were involved in the crash. Two other drivers were either uninjured or had minor injuries stemming from the crash.

Law enforcement partners said there was no additional information to be shared heading into the work week as the investigation is underway.

King County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

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