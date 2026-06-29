Seattle Weather: Cloudy and cool to start the week

Coming off a cool weekend, the onshore flow will continue to keep us slightly cooler into Monday as well. Most will see afternoon highs nearing 70 degrees, with 80s east of the Cascades.

Onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler than normal on Monday.

The upper level trough will keep the door open for additional clouds to roll into Western Washington. The moisture may be deep enough at times that we could see a few sprinkles at times. Conditions will remain very dry east of the Cascades, where several wildfires have already sparked very early in our season. Please be sure to be cautious if outdoors.

The upper-level trough will continue to keep us cloudy and cooler.

Seattle will host another FIFA match at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The weather, while it will be cooler, will be pleasant to enjoy the game between Belgium and Senegal.

Seattle stays mostly cloudy while comfortable weather makes for a pleasant afternoon at the stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Much of the week will be mainly cloudy and cool. Skies will clear, and it will warm up as we celebrate the 4th of July.