Seattle weather: Summer warmth returns for the holiday weekend

The Brief Western Washington's cool, cloudy weather pattern will persist through midweek with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, including cool, cloudy conditions in the low 60s for Wednesday's World Cup match in Seattle. A high-pressure system will arrive on Friday, bringing a return to dry conditions and warmer summer temperatures in the 70s and low 80s just in time for the holiday weekend. Across Central and Eastern Washington, lighter winds will assist firefighters, but rising temperatures and dropping humidity by the weekend will increase the risk of wildfire ignition in dry grasses and fuels.



Western Washington remains locked into a cool weather pattern that will stick around through the middle of the week before finally giving way to warmer weather just in time for the holiday weekend.

Expect another familiar evening and morning setup over the next couple of days. Low clouds will fill the skies overnight and will linger most of the day, with only gradual clearing during the afternoon.

It will be cool and cloudy Monday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will remain comfortably cool, with afternoon highs generally staying in the mid to upper 60s, about five to ten degrees below average.

Overcast skies will be back on Tuesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cool temperatures for World Cup game in Seattle

If you are heading to Wednesday's Round of 32 World Cup match in Seattle, it will be cool and cloudy with temps in the low 60s at kickoff.

It will be cloudy and cool in Seattle for Wednesday World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While most Puget Sound lowland communities will stay dry this week, weak weather disturbances rotating through the upper-level trough could trigger an occasional shower over the Cascades or Olympics, along with some pockets of drizzle near the coast.

Starting Friday, forecast models show high pressure rebuilding across the Pacific Northwest, bringing a return to drier weather along with warming temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s on Friday through the weekend, and some locations could even climb into the lower 80s this weekend.

A cool and cloudy stretch will continue through Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire conditions in Washington

While Western Washington enjoys cool temperatures and occasional cloud cover, conditions east of the Cascades will gradually become better for firefighters as the week progresses.

At this point, widespread critical fire weather conditions are not expected, as winds should remain relatively light. However, any new fires that do develop could spread more easily by the holiday weekend, especially in the typically drier portions of Central Washington and the Columbia Basin. As temperatures warm later this week and humidity drops, grasses and lighter fuels will become increasingly susceptible to ignition.

With many people heading outdoors for camping and Fourth of July festivities, it's a good reminder to use extra caution with campfires, trailers, outdoor equipment, and fireworks. Even without strong winds, dry fuels can allow fires to grow quickly once they start.

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