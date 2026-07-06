How much does a USA vs Belgium World Cup ticket cost?

The Brief Seattle Stadium will host its final World Cup match tonight between the U.S. and Belgium. Tickets for tonight's match as of Monday morning start at around $1150 on FIFA's official resale marketplace. Ticket prices in this article are not final and are subject to change on the FIFA marketplace.



The final World Cup match in Seattle will be played tonight at 5 p.m. when the U.S.A face Belgium in a crucial knockout match.

Seattle Stadium has hosted five sold-out group stage matches, and has been ranked the No. 1 stadium experience among FIFA World Cup venues by The Athletic.

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Time is running out to get a chance to be a part of the action. But, like the overwhelming majority of World Cup games thus far, it will cost you to get in the door.

What we know:

USA vs. Belgium — July 6, 5 p.m.

Seattle Stadium's final match will be a Round of 16 match between the U.S. and Belgium.

As of Monday morning, ticket prices for the Round of 16 match on FIFA's official resell platform start at $1,148 for a Category 3 ticket. Tickets on unofficial reselling platforms like SeatGeek start around $1510.

Both the U.S. and Belgium have previously played matches in Seattle. Belgium faced Egypt in Seattle Stadium's Group Stage World Cup opener, and later knocked out Senegal in Wednesday's Round of 32 match.

The U.S. played its second Group Stage match against Australia on June 19 at Seattle Stadium, and emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

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The following are the lowest ticket prices per ticket category on the official FIFA marketplace, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Category 1, Section 125: $1955.00

Category 2, Section 338: $1150.00

Category 3, Section 343: $1148.85

Category 4: Section 344: $4025.00

Seat map of available resell tickets for the U.S. vs. Belgium match, on Monday morning. (FIFA resale marketplace)

Ticket prices in this article are not final and are subject to change on the FIFA marketplace.

The Source: Information in this article is from Seattle FWC26, FIFA and SeatGeek.

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