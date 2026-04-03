The Brief New video from Storyful shows a dog sprinting across the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The footage was taken by Viktor Gorelyy from inside a nearby plane. The dog was caught and was safe.



Video released Thursday by Storyful shows a dog sprinting across the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

On Jan. 6, footage taken by Viktor Gorelyy, a passenger sitting in a window seat on a plane, showed the dog running between planes, moving vehicles and baggage carts.

The video shows the dog running and weaving between baggage carts and planes.

"There he is, running around," Gorleyy said in the video clip.

According to Storyful, airport officials said it is rare for pets to escape, and neither the dog in the video, nor any aircraft, were hurt or damaged. The dog was caught and was safe.

"Over 2 million pets and other live animals are transported by air every year in the United States. More than 4 million worldwide," according to the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Storyful and the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association.

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