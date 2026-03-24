Community raises thousands to support unpaid TSA workers at SEA Airport

The Brief TSA agents at SEA Airport are working without pay during a government shutdown and are expected to miss their second consecutive paycheck by the end of this week. A community fundraiser has raised over $41,000 to provide workers with food, gas cards, and hygiene products as they struggle to afford daily expenses and travel to work. While local groups are stepping in to provide essential donations, federal lawmakers have yet to reach a funding deal to resume employee pay.



TSA agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are continuing to work without pay during the partial government shutdown, with many missing multiple paychecks.

Community groups and airport partners are stepping in with food and essential donations to support workers and their families as travel continues.

Donations on GoFundMe tallied over $28,000 in just a single day to support TSA workers, and currently stand around $43,203 as of Tuesday afternoon. The fundraiser was started by Port of Seattle senior manager Eric Schinfeld, who says workers will miss their second paycheck at the end of this week.

Donations raised to support TSA workers at SEA, as of Tuesday afternoon.

"[This] makes it hard for them to afford to feed themselves and their families, purchase gas to get to work, and pay for other daily expenses," wrote Schinfeld.

According to GoFundMe, the funds will go to buying non-perishable food, household goods, hygiene products and gas cards.

House and Senate lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are still negotiating over DHS funding, but it is unknown when a deal will be struck and employees will start getting paid again.

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