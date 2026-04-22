Can Seattle fix its most frustrating bus route? Mayor unveils Denny Way plan

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is set to unveil a detailed plan Wednesday to install dedicated bus lanes on Denny Way, targeting the notoriously delayed Metro Route 8. The proposal, a result of a January executive order, aims to fix a transit corridor where weekday on-time performance plummeted to just 31% last summer. By eliminating known choke points, city officials hope to stabilize a top-10 route that serves more than 7,000 daily commuters across several key neighborhoods.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is set to unveil a plan for one of the city's most infamous transit lines, announcing a detailed strategy to bring a dedicated bus lane to Denny Way.

What we know:

The announcement, scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in South Lake Union, aims to improve King County Metro's Route 8. Dubbed as the "Always Late 8" by frustrated riders, the route has become a local symbol of transit delays, even inspiring a song by the Seattle band Tacocat.

The new plan represents the first significant step toward fulfilling an executive order Wilson signed in January. That order directed the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to find immediate solutions for a corridor that serves 7,000 daily riders but has struggled significantly with reliability. According to city data, only 31% of certain weekday trips were on time last summer.

What they're saying:

Wilson said increasing on-time performance and reliability for current riders was key to the executive order, noting that she is a longtime rider of the route herself.

Route 8 is a vital cross-town artery, connecting Mount Baker, the Central District, Capitol Hill, and Seattle Center. However, the stretch through South Lake Union has long been a trouble spot, where heavy vehicle traffic often brings busses to a crawl. Last year, the route's reputation hit a low point when a group of pedestrians successfully challenged the bus to a race during rush hour and won.

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The SDOT proposal expected Wednesday will include a specific timeline and budget for the bus lanes, which are designed to bypass traffic choke points.

Wilson will be joined by SDOT Acting Director Angela Brady and Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck to present the findings, which are also expected to include recommendations for other high-traffic transit corridors across the city.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson, Seattle Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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