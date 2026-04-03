Violent attack at West Seattle encampment raises safety concerns

Days after a violent attack at a West Seattle encampment, questions remain about safety and long-standing concerns in the area.

Nathan Franz, who lives in the greenspace off 35th Avenue Southwest, said two unfamiliar individuals showed up about a week before the attack and carried out a brutal assault inside a tent.

"They went into the tent, sprayed fire extinguishers, entered with a crowbar and just hit the guys. Beat the guys up," said Franz.

Franz said incidents can happen from time to time, but described this attack as far more severe.

"It’s hard to get along. Especially in our situation it’s already tough enough," he said.

"But nothing like that, nothing like that. That’s severe and those are my friends too."

He added that most people living in the encampment try to avoid conflict.

"Most of us don’t even want trouble," he said. "Most of us we stay away from that we don’t want anything to do with that stuff."

Franz said the suspects were not regulars at the encampment.

West Seattle Rotary Park

Long-standing issues at Rotary Viewpoint

Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka said the area, including Rotary Viewpoint and surrounding greenspace, has faced challenges for years.

"For at least 10-15 years," said Saka.

He described what he called a broader problem stretching beyond the immediate site up to the nearby golf course and through Camp Long.

"Last weekend, someone lost their life. Someone lost their life in November 2025," said Saka. "There’s been multiple incidents of escalating violence."

Calls for changes to current approach

Saka said he has requested improved lighting, emphasis patrols and outreach services in the area, and has been in contact with the mayor’s office.

"The current approach hasn’t worked," he said. "It is not humane or at all compassionate if you let people live in unsafe and unsanitary conditions like this."

Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka

Saka said his office has been working on the issue since he took office two years ago and supports expanding shelter options, along with services for those who accept help.

He also emphasized the need for a "comprehensive community safety plan" in neighborhoods where shelters are located.

Encampment residents worry about displacement

Franz and others living in the encampment said they want housing and support, including job opportunities for people trying to get back on their feet.

They also expressed concern about potential plans to clear the encampment.

"Everytime they come and they push us out. Where the hell we supposed to go to? The sidewalk?" said Franz. "That just adds more stress on the community, that adds more blight to the community. Adds more stress to us when we already are stressed enough."

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