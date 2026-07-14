Western WA drivers brace for massive traffic congestion over July 17-20 weekend

The Brief Major traffic routes across the Puget Sound region will be impacted by construction projects this weekend. Various roadways will see lane reductions, lane closures, and ramp closures from July 17–20. Eastbound I-90, Westbound I-90, SR99 North, Montlake Blvd. and SR-520 closures will be a part of the maintenance and repaving efforts.



Western Washington drivers are bracing for more traffic woes with the resumption of Revive I-5, following a pause for the FIFA World Cup tournament matches in Seattle.

Several major traffic routes, including Interstate 5, State Route 520, I-90 and SR 99 will be impacted by another round of road work and lane closures this weekend.

WSDOT officials speak on incoming road closures

What they're saying:

"The work will reduce capacity, leading to longer, less predictable travel times across the eastside and Seattle. Closures on these major routes are necessary to keep projects on schedule following a temporary pause in major construction during world championship soccer matches in Seattle."

Cars drive past construction workers along interstate highway. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Traffic backups anticipated in Western WA from July 17–20

"Increased congestion on westbound I-90 in Issaquah and I-90 bridge heading eastbound."

"Constrained travel in Seattle with work happening on both I-5 and SR 99."

"Increased congestion in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood."

Eastbound I-90

July 17–18 : There will be an overnight closure from 11:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. on July 18. This will be for scheduled maintenance.

Westbound I-90

July 17–19 : Closure begins at 8 p.m. on July 17 for paving, and will continue until 2 p.m. on July 19.

SR99 North

"Northbound SR 99 will be reduced to two lanes compared to the normal four on the First Avenue South Bridge from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 for bridge and structure preservation," read a portion of the WSDOT project page on their website.

Montlake Blvd. and SR-520 ramp closures

July 17–20 : Montlake will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 20. This will be for a closure on the boulevard between East Hamlin Street and East Louisa Street.

According to WSDOT, these additional ramp closures will be in effect:

The Montlake Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 520.

The eastbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

A 300-foot-long section of East Roanoke Street west of Montlake Boulevard.

Lake Washington Boulevard between Montlake Boulevard and 24th Avenue East.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

6-year-old Bellingham, WA boy dies from injuries after beach driftwood accident

Grandmother thwarts Pike Place kidnapping, Seattle police make arrest

'Transfer Fire' near Lake Chelan, WA hospital prompts evacuation notices

Here's where WA wildfires are currently burning

Seattle office vacancy crisis shifts tax burden onto homeowners

Thurston County, WA couple desperate to find dog after Rover sitter vanishes

Husband of pregnant wife killed in Seattle sues King County homeless authority

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.