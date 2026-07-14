American Red Cross needs blood donations amid emergency shortage declaration

The Brief The American Red Cross says their organization is in need of blood donations. They were only at 25% capacity for June 2026, recording increased needs and decreased donations. Requirements and destinations to find out more about making a donation are listed in the story below.



With more traumas and fewer blood donations, the American Red Cross says they have now declared an emergency shortage, asking community members to donate if they can.

The blood supply for the Red Cross has fallen to just 25% of what they need as representatives for the organization say there has been a sharp decrease in donations and more and more hospitals requesting blood.

What they're saying:

"[In] the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the need for blood to treat traumatic injuries often increases. Currently, Red Cross blood distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected," read a statement, in part, from the American Red Cross.

Local perspective:

The trauma increase in the summer was seen right here at home in the Seattle area. Over the Fourth of July weekend, there was a 65% increase in fireworks-related injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

The Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of blood donations during the pandemic as blood drives have been canceled. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

What you can do:

There is an American Red Cross blood donor app, along with their donation website, and a phone number to get more information: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Requirements to donate blood

"A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in."

"Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood."

"High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements."

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