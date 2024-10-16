Bodycam video shows the moment police say a man tried to light a bomb while running from officers on I-90 on Mercer Island earlier this month.

In the video, Bellevue Police Department officers and Washington State Patrol troopers are seen on the freeway running toward a man who appears to try to detonate an explosive device. You can see what appears to be a lighter in one hand and an explosive in the other, trying to light a fuse. The suspect, Sokphana Soeung, wasn't able to set off the explosive before getting tackled by seven officers.

Bodycam video shows a suspect try to light a bomb while running from police officers on I-90 in Mercer Island, Washington.

"The suspect threw an IED or some sort of explosive," one of the officers says. "As soon as you can back away. IED! IED!"

I-90 was shut down for hours on Saturday. The incident started with a low-speed police chase that began at Enatai Beach Park and extended to westbound I-90 on Mercer Island. Bellevue police officers said they found the suspects in a running black Mercedes and suspected a DUI. After ignoring commands and maneuvering past a patrol car, the driver proceeded even after running over tire deflation devices.

An image of what the ATF calls an improvised explosive device. (Bellevue Police Department)

Once on I-90, the passenger got out of the car and was taken into custody, while the driver led officers on a chase, attempting to ignite an improvised explosive device made from a tennis ball containing explosive powder and a fuse before being subdued and arrested.

"Call the bomb squad. He threw out an explosive device. He was trying to light it," an officer said in the bodycam video released Wednesday.

Sokphana Soeung (Jail booking photo)

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen and that approximately 50 fentanyl pills were in the passenger's possession. The passenger disclosed they were headed to Seattle after using fentanyl. The driver — who has prior warrants and was already facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle — is being held on high bail, with potential additional charges pending a charging decision by King County prosecutors.

"Saturday was a very dangerous, life-or-death incident," said Wendell Shirley, chief of police for the Bellevue Police Department.

Bodycam video shows a suspect try to light a bomb while running from police officers on I-90 in Mercer Island, Washington. (Bellevue Police Department)

Soeung is being held in jail on $750,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Navy aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier, crew status unknown

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.