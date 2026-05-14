Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh placed on injured list for first time in career

The Brief Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was placed on the injured list following a right oblique strain suffered during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros. Raleigh exited the game in the ninth inning after aggravating a previous injury that had sidelined him for three games earlier this month. The move marks the first time in Raleigh’s six-year career that the veteran catcher has been officially sidelined on the injured list.



Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh has reportedly been added to the injured list after a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Cal Raleigh added to injured list

What we know:

According to MLB, Raleigh is heading to the injured list for a right oblique strain. He was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the ninth inning in Wednesday night's game.

This is reportedly the first time Cal Raleigh has been on the injured list in his six-year MLB career, though he had missed three games earlier in May when the issue first surfaced.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the Associated Press and MLB.

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