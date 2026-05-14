Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh placed on injured list for first time in career

By
Published  May 14, 2026 10:07am PDT
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was placed on the injured list following a right oblique strain suffered during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros.
    • Raleigh exited the game in the ninth inning after aggravating a previous injury that had sidelined him for three games earlier this month.
    • The move marks the first time in Raleigh’s six-year career that the veteran catcher has been officially sidelined on the injured list.

SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh has reportedly been added to the injured list after a loss to the Astros on Wednesday. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Cal Raleigh added to injured list

What we know:

According to MLB, Raleigh is heading to the injured list for a right oblique strain. He was forced to exit the game in the bottom of the ninth inning in Wednesday night's game. 

This is reportedly the first time Cal Raleigh has been on the injured list in his six-year MLB career, though he had missed three games earlier in May when the issue first surfaced.

Featured

Seattle Mariners lose 4-3 to Astros in 10 innings on Zach Cole RBI single
article

Seattle Mariners lose 4-3 to Astros in 10 innings on Zach Cole RBI single

Christian Walker homered and Zach Cole hit an RBI single in the 10th inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the Associated Press and MLB.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ballpark Buzz: Seattle Mariners to wrap up road trip against the Astros

Canzone's first career grand slam sparks Seattle Mariners' 10-2 rout of the Astros

Rodríguez goes deep as Seattle Mariners extend franchise-record 8-game streak against Astros

Seattle Mariners fall to White Sox in 2-1 Sunday matchup

Raley hits grand slam and 3-run homer as Seattle Mariners outslug White Sox in 12-8 win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

Seattle MarinersNewsSports