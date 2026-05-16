Padres hit three home runs off Logan Gilbert as Seattle Mariners lose 7-4

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The Brief The San Diego Padres scored seven runs off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, including a trio of home runs, in a 7-4 Seattle loss on Saturday afternoon. Gavin Sheets, Nick Castellanos and Rodolfo Durán each homered off Gilbert, with the majority of the damage coming from the bottom half of San Diego's lineup. Gilbert finished with seven runs allowed on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Cole Young drove in two runs on a hit and a fielder's choice for Seattle. The Mariners had four stolen bases against San Diego.



The San Diego Padres scored seven runs off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, including a trio of home runs, in a 7-4 Seattle loss on Saturday afternoon.

Gavin Sheets, Nick Castellanos and Rodolfo Durán each homered off Gilbert, with the majority of the damage coming from the bottom half of San Diego's lineup. Sheets' solo blast in the second inning gave the Padres a 1-0 lead, and Castellanos' three-run home run in the fourth inning broke the game open.

Durán added a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh as Seattle was trying to get one more inning out of Gilbert. A two-out double from Ramón Laureano immediately preceded Durán's homer as the Padres went up 7-2.

A hectic fourth inning was ultimately the downfall of Gilbert's outing, and it saw manager Dan Wilson ejected as well.

Gilbert issued walks to Manny Machado and Sheets, and a single to Xander Bogaerts loaded the bases with one out. A fielder's choice groundout to third from Miguel Andújar allowed Machado to score, but also set the foundation for Wilson's impending ejection. An appeal to first base umpire Chad Fairchild on a checked swing was deemed to be no swing prior to the RBI groundout.

Castellanos home run on the first pitch of the next at-bat against Gilbert gave San Diego a 5-0 lead.

Fairchild then deemed another checked swing appeal from Laureano to be no swing as well, which led to Wilson expressing his displeasure from the Seattle dugout. Fairchild tossed Wilson as he came out to argue the call before retreating to his office for the remainder of the evening.

Josh Naylor singled and came around to score on an RBI single from Cole Young that made it a 5-1 game in the fourth, and J.P. Crawford hit a solo home run off Walker Buehler in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-2.

Buehler allowed just the two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings for San Diego.

Durán's home run erased the two runs Seattle had scraped back as the Padres restored their five-run cushion. Gilbert finished with seven runs allowed on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Alek Jacob couldn't get a single out in relief for San Diego in the eighth inning, allowing a single to Julio Rodríguez and a walk to Naylor before Randy Arozarena's sharp single off the glove of Sung-Mun Song allowed Rodríguez to score. A fielder's choice groundout by Young drove in Naylor as Seattle cut the lead to 7-4, but Adrian Morejon put out Jacob's fire to keep the lead at three.

Durán nearly hit his second home run of the game in the top of the ninth only to have Rodríguez pull the drive back over the center field wall.

Rodríguez came to the plate as the tying run in the ninth inning after Connor Joe walked and Crawford singled to put a pair of runners on base, but Jeremiah Estrada earned his first save of the season, getting Rodríguez and Naylor each to groundout.

What's next:

RHP George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) will make the start for Seattle in the final game of the season series with the Padres. The Mariners will try to avoid losing all six games to San Diego, who will send RHP Lucas Gioloto to the mound in his first start of the season after signing as a free agent in April.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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