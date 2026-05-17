WA crews rescue critically injured hiker who fell from Haystack Rock on Mount Si

The Brief Emergency crews battled severe winter weather, including hail and snow, to rescue a critically injured hiker on Mount Si. The rescue required a massive, coordinated effort involving multiple regional emergency agencies and a helicopter crew. First responders are urging the public to prepare for sudden, dangerous weather shifts when hiking at high elevations.



Rescuers and medics braved blinding hail and snow Saturday afternoon to save a critically injured hiker who fell from Haystack Rock on Mount Si.

(Eastside Fire and Rescue)

What we know:

A hiker is in critical condition after falling from Haystack Rock on Mount Si Sunday afternoon. The rescue operation took place under hazardous conditions as regional crews worked through falling hail and snow.

The complex mission required an intense level of regional cooperation. Crews from Eastside Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department Medics, Seattle Mountain Rescue, King County Search and Rescue, and the King County Sheriff's Office Guardian One helicopter all worked together to pull the injured hiker off the mountain. Officials noted that trail rescues of this scale require a massive physical effort from rescuers and seamless coordination between multiple agencies.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the hiker to fall from the rock, how far they fell, or what specific injuries they sustained.

Dangerous high-elevation conditions

Why you should care:

Spring weather in the Pacific Northwest can be highly unpredictable and deceptive, especially on popular trails like Mount Si. Emergency officials are reminding hikers that conditions at high elevations can deteriorate rapidly, turning a routine day hike into a life-threatening situation.

What you can do:

Eastside Fire and Rescue advises everyone planning a trip into the regional mountains to check mountain forecasts and pack for inclement weather. Hikers should always carry emergency gear and be fully prepared for sudden drops in temperature, rain, hail, or snow.

The Source: Information in this story comes from social media posts by Eastside Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor

Employees terrified after they say a man hid in Seattle store overnight

Who was Juniper Blessing? Tributes pour in for University of Washington student killed

4th King County resident being monitored for Andes hantavirus

Trump says China agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.