Queen Anne neighbors to face Seattle officials over parking removal

The Brief Seattle plans to remove 50+ parking spots on Queen Anne’s 14th Ave W to improve emergency vehicle access. Neighbors oppose the move, citing lost parking, safety concerns, and frustration over limited public input. City officials say the change is necessary, with a community meeting set for Wednesday to discuss the plan.



Residents in the Queen Anne neighborhood are escalating their fight against a city project removing more than 50 parking spots, setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting with officials on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plans to strip parking along the upper side of 14th Avenue West, between Gilman Drive West and West Barrett Street. City officials maintain the change is a non-negotiable safety measure, citing an "outdated" street design that is currently too narrow for fire engines and other emergency vehicles to pass through safely.

SDOT documents showing a fire engine on 14th Avenue West. (SDOT)

Local residents argue the loss of parking will disrupt the lives of both homeowners and renters. Some neighbors have suggested the city purchase smaller fire trucks rather than removing parking, but officials say the current fleet must be standardized to operate in every neighborhood.

"We would've liked to have been consulted first," neighbor Victor Garcia said. "Asked what solutions were before they tried to just axe parking."

Others expressed frustration with the civic process.

"We want to see change in the world and everyone says start with your local government," said resident Morgan Hass. "Well, we're starting with our local government, and it feels like we've gotten nowhere."

Dig deeper:

SDOT documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle indicate that removing the parking spaces is the most cost-effective way to ensure emergency access. While the city acknowledges the move is inconvenient, officials originally bypassed public meetings, claiming no other viable options existed.

Accessibility is also a concern for the community. However, the city stated that federal guidelines do not require on-street disability spots at this location, maintaining that 14th Avenue West is too narrow for any designated parking zones.

A map showing the section of 14th Avenue West that will be removing parking spots.

Beyond the loss of parking, neighbors worry that a cleared roadway will encourage reckless driving. Garcia warned that without the natural "traffic calming" provided by parked cars, the street will "basically be a highway."

To mitigate these concerns, SDOT plans to add new pavement markings intended to support safe driving speeds.

What's next:

After initially moving forward without public sessions, city leaders will now meet with the community to discuss the project. Neighbors have spent the week blanketing the area with posters to rally attendance for the Q&A session.

"We’re hoping that they hear us tomorrow and that they really take a hard look at what they’re doing," Hass said.

A poster encouraging neighbors along 14th Avenue West to attend a public session with city leaders.

The SDOT meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen Anne Library. Representatives from Councilmember Bob Kettle’s office are also expected to attend.

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