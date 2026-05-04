Covington, WA homicide investigation: Unclear timeline raises questions

The Brief The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find Kyle Cathcart in connection with a Friday morning homicide investigation, with unclear details and unconfirmed reports of a home invasion. Authorities say Cathcart was treated at a Covington hospital and later left under unclear circumstances, with gaps in the timeline and no explanation of how he got away. Officials initially said there was no public danger before issuing an alert Saturday; Cathcart is believed to be on foot, and the public is urged to call 911 if seen.



The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a man tied to a Friday morning death investigation in Covington, an incident marked by a murky timeline and unconfirmed reports of a home invasion.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

As of Monday morning, authorities have not provided updates on the circumstances of how Kyle Cathcart was able to get away. While the initial emergency response centered on a 9-1-1 call over a home invasion, investigators have stopped short of confirming those details.

The investigation began around 7 a.m. Friday at the home Cathcart shared with his wife. While the initial 911 call reported a home invasion that left one person dead and another injured, the Sheriff's Office has notably declined to confirm that a home invasion actually took place.

During the initial stages of the scene, deputies could only confirm they were investigating a homicide. They did not verify the identity of the deceased or the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

Gaps in the investigation timeline

Timeline:

Significant questions remain regarding how Cathcart was able to leave a medical facility while the investigation was underway.

Following the incident, Cathcart was treated at MultiCare Covington Medical Center. At 10:24 a.m. Friday, roughly three and a half hours after the death was first reported, hospital staff confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle Cathcart was in stable condition.

It is currently unclear at what point Cathcart left the hospital or whether he was under supervision by law enforcement at the time.

Despite the active homicide probe, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement at 4:01 p.m. Friday claiming there was no danger to the public.

It was not until 2 p.m. Saturday that the department issued an alert asking for help to find him.

Covington, WA suspect description: 41-year-old Kyle Cathcart

Authorities released a photo of Cathcart displaying a black eye, an injury presumably sustained during the Friday morning altercation.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and may have bandaged hands. Investigators believe he is likely traveling on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Cathcart or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The Sheriff's Office has not yet clarified if Cathcart is now considered a risk to the community or provided further context on the conflicting reports regarding the home invasion.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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