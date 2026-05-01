Homicide investigation underway in Covington, WA

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Covington, Washington. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The 911 call came in at around 7 a.m.



A homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a home in Covington, Washington on Friday morning.

1 dead, 1 injured after incident in Covington, WA

What we know:

FOX 13 crews at the scene spoke with a public information officer with the King County Sheriff's Office, who said the 911 call came in at around 7 a.m.

The investigation is actively focused on a residence near the corner of 186th Place Southeast and Southeast 258th Place, where there is currently a large police presence and blocked roadways.

Authorities say one person is dead, another person is hurt and was taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say the circumstances of the death or the investigation. The area is expected to remain under investigation for several more hours.

Road closures remain in effect at the intersection of 186th and 259th. Residents are advised to seek alternate routes as the scene remains active.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office following a formal autopsy and notification of next of kin.

In the meantime, the King County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information or tips about what happened to come forward and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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