The Brief A Covington vigil honored Air Force Capt. Ariana Savino, one of six service members killed in a plane crash in Iraq. Savino, a decorated pilot and Kentwood High graduate, was remembered for her leadership and service. Her family plans to launch an aviation scholarship in her honor, with possible public memorials still to come.



The Covington community came together Monday night to remember Air Force Captain Ariana Savino.

The Pentagon said six Air Force members, including Savino, died when a refueling plane involved in the war with Iran crashed in western Iraq.

Savino was from the Covington community. Many of those who attended Monday night had ties to the military and wanted to pay their respects. Some called it a simple and moving ceremony.

Air Force Capt. Ariana Savino

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot of veterans in this area that are connected," said Jeff Powell, a U.S. Army veteran from Covington.

As a veteran, Powell feels a special bond with Captain Ariana Savino.

"Honoring a brave airman that died for her country, just something I need to do," Powell said.

Powell says the military is like a large family, and though he didn't know her, remembering the Kentwood High School graduate during Monday's vigil at Heartwood Church was something he felt compelled to do.

"I served in the Middle East in the first Gulf War, so I know the area. It’s hard. It needs to get done," said Powell.

Savino served as a decorated pilot with over 300 combat hours. The city honored her in an online post.

Her family also remembered her as a fierce trailblazer who died doing what she loved.

"I wanted to come out to honor my father as well as the individual, this beautiful woman, because I felt the interconnectedness between her and my dad," said Fran Corn, a Covington resident who attended Monday's vigil. "My dad, he was a combat vet, and she was obviously in combat. It was an opportunity I never had before."

Corn says those who gathered together Monday night also shared some hugs.

"I just felt good feelings about the church," said Corn.

Another person who attended the vigil, but wanted to remain anonymous, sent us a tribute to her. It read:

"Ariana was a wonderful girl that grew into an exceptional woman. We remember her fondly from high school JROTC at Kentwood.

"Ariana had exceptional leadership skills even as a teen. We had the pleasure of seeing her develop those skills throughout high school. Ariana was also such a firecracker! Sweet and spicy. Dedicated to her friends and family. She was a bright spark, and she was impossible not to like.

"The world has lost an incredible woman, and we will never forget her."

What's next:

In Savino's honor, her family said they're establishing an aviation scholarship for women and Latino youth to continue her mission mentoring the next generation of flyers, and an online fundraiser has been set up to raise money for that effort.

"The military is a strong organization, everybody has to support us and support our new members," said Powell.

While the vigil Monday night was private, a city spokesperson says city leaders may plan a more public memorial or tribute in the future.

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