Foss High School resumes classes after stabbing incident in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Students at Foss High School in Tacoma will return to class Monday after a stabbing last week left multiple students and a staff member injured. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault, with prosecutors alleging the fight stemmed from a stolen vape pen. Authorities say one student required emergency lung surgery and another underwent arm surgery, while the suspect remains held on $750,000 bail ahead of a June court date.



Students at Foss High School in Tacoma will return to class Monday for the first time since multiple people were stabbed on campus last week.

Support services in place as Foss High School students return

The school district says counselors and additional administrators will be on campus to help students as they begin a new week of classes.

School was canceled Friday, the day after a campus fight and stabbing that left multiple students and a staff member injured. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Charges filed in campus stabbing case

What we know:

The teenager's defense team entered a not guilty plea on Friday. Prosecutors requested Waleed Emad Essakhi be held in secure detention on $750,000 bail. Essakhi is a student at the high school and will be tried as an adult.

Court documents say the fight on Thursday started over a vape pen. Essakhi is accused of stealing it from a classmate at a nearby skate park on Wednesday.

Security cameras show four students confronting the suspect inside the school Thursday. The video shows the suspect pulling an item from his pocket, and one victim said he was egging on the other students just before they attacked Essakhi. Staff and a security guard eventually broke up the fight.

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Multiple victims suffered serious injuries

Injuries included cut lips and stab wounds. One student required emergency surgery to remove part of his lung, and another underwent surgery for a severe arm cut. The security guard was also cut on the arm.

What's next:

The next court date is expected to be held sometime in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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