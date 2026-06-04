Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff at Tacoma, WA mosque

The Brief Tacoma police arrested an armed man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a worker inside the Islamic Center of Tacoma. The incident prompted an hours-long standoff and evacuation of the mosque and an attached children's gymnastics facility. Police recovered a stolen Glock handgun and loaded magazines; the suspect has been jailed but has not yet been formally charged.



Tacoma police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a worker inside a local mosque, triggering an hours-long standoff.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the Islamic Center of Tacoma around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a disruptive person inside the building. The 911 caller stated the suspect had been asked to leave earlier in the day.

According to arrest reports, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a front desk worker. The worker then fled to a nearby convenience store to contact law enforcement.

Police arrived on scene and began evacuating the building, including an attached children's gymnastics facility where dozens of staff and children were still inside.

The armed suspect allegedly moved upstairs and took control of the building's PA system, singing and making incoherent statements over the building's loudspeakers. Additional units responded and surrounded the mosque.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A manager said the suspect flashed a Glock handgun tucked in his waistband earlier in the day, according to court documents. The manager also said the suspect had recently been released from prison and appeared to be experiencing a severe mental health crisis.

After several hours, the suspect emerged from the mosque. Police said he ignored commands, yelled belligerently at officers, and began taking off his clothes. After realizing the doors behind him were locked, he attempted to run away.

After a brief foot pursuit, an officer hit the suspect with a less-lethal foam round, and he was tackled to the ground on the northeast corner of the lot. He was medically cleared and later booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and obstruction.

Inside the building, officers located the suspect's jacket, phone, and a black backpack containing a Glock 17 handgun and three loaded magazines. The gun was reported stolen out of Auburn.

What's next:

The suspect made his first appearance in court on Thursday, but he has yet to be formally charged.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Aberdeen dad arrested in connection with 4-year-old son's death

Seattle donut shop owner frustrated after thieves keep drilling out locks

Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with female cops who alleged sexual harassment

Deputy shoots, injures suspect in Yelm

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson grilled over CCTV usage, affordability and housing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.