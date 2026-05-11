Community mourns employee found shot to death at Seattle’s Growler Guys

The Brief A man identified as Quusaa "Q" Margarsa was found shot to death at his workplace in Seattle’s Lake City area. Friends and family are mourning, remembering him as a kind, positive presence as a memorial grows outside the business. Police are investigating, but no suspects or motive have been released.



A community is mourning the loss of a local man after he was found shot to death over the weekend at his workplace in Seattle.

This happened at The Growler Guys Tavern on Lake City Way on Saturday. Family and friends have identified the victim as Quusaa Margarsa, affectionately known to loved ones as "Q."

A growing memorial

The business remained closed for a third consecutive day as a memorial of balloons, flowers, candles, and a jersey continued to grow on the corner outside the business.

A memorial for Q, who was found shot to death at his Seattle workplace, the Growler Guys. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friends and loved ones gathered at the site Monday to pay their respects, describing Q as a "sweet soul" who was known for his humor and constant smile.

"It don’t seem real," said Alice Shepherd, a friend of the victim. "Doesn’t matter if you knew him for his whole life or a day, you remember him."

Remembering 'Q'

Granville Emerson, who coached Q in AAU basketball when he was 15, remembered him as a respectful and eager teenager. He said Q didn't fit the negative stereotypes often associated with victims of violence.

"I feel like with every Black kid, we have to say he was the good kid," Emerson said. "Because the stereotype out there is that, ‘Oh, they deserve to die because they were doing something wrong, they were doing something illegal, they were in a gang'…none of that with Q."

Quusaa "Q" Margarsa

Community seeks justice

Coreena Richards, another friend, shared videos of Q dancing during happier times. She questioned the motive behind the violence that took him away from his family and his mother.

"Why would you want to take somebody like that?" Richards asked. "What did he do to make you take his life?"

The Growler Guys remains closed after the fatal shooting on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As the investigation into the shooting continues, those who knew Q are calling for whoever is responsible to be brought to justice. Seattle Police have not yet released information regarding potential suspects or a motive, but told FOX 13 on Monday that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

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