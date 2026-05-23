WA volunteers, veterans honor fallen service members in Lynnwood

Families, volunteers, and members of the Scouts of America gathered on Saturday to honor fallen military service members ahead of Memorial Day by placing American flags on gravesites throughout a local cemetery.

The annual tradition was organized in partnership with the Vietnam Veterans of America, an organization that has hosted the event for more than three decades. The gathering brought together veterans from every branch of the military to pay tribute to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Teaching the next generation

For the youth volunteers in attendance, the event served as a powerful lesson in gratitude and history.

What they're saying:

"It’s making me feel pretty special that I'm able to be here," said Bradley Johnson, 14. "These people died so that I could be here doing this, and I'm able to show how much I appreciate that by doing this."

Bradley Johnson

Veterans at the event emphasized that passing these traditions down to younger generations keeps the legacy of their fallen comrades alive.

"It’s important to not forget your past and put it forward to those guys that are coming here," said retired Sergeant Major Christopher Young.

A legacy of family service

Young, who served 41 years in the military, comes from a deeply dedicated military family.

"I have six brothers," Young said. "First one was Army, second one Navy, third one Air Force, fourth one the Marines. I joined the Army and my mom said the next two are going to college, 'I'm not writing any more letters long distance.'"

Young, who lost two of his brothers who also served, expressed hope that the public recognizes the profound nature of military service.

"I would like the community just to understand what the sacrifices were made, away from home, in harm's way, just following through on a commitment made," Young said. "Whether it’s three years, four years, or 41 years, it’s all about that commitment."

Families, veterans, volunteers and more community members gathered at a cemetery in Lynnwood to pay respects to servicemembers buried at the site.

Finding healing and support

Local perspective:

The event also highlighted the ongoing need for support and community among living veterans.

Kathleen Henderson, who prepares lunch for the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter once a month, witnessed firsthand how the organization helps veterans process their experiences.

"My husband is an example," Henderson said. "He came home and for 50 years he had nobody to talk to... I feel honored and privileged to support them in any way I can."

As the newly placed flags waved in the wind, the attendees concluded the ceremony, ensuring that the sacrifices of the nation's service members remain remembered this holiday weekend.

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