All aboard! Seattle's cruise season starts Friday

The Brief Seattle’s cruise season launches this Friday with a record-breaking 330 ship visits expected, including the debut of MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages in May. The Port of Seattle projects over one million passengers will generate $1.2 billion for the local economy and support roughly 5,200 jobs throughout the region. Local businesses are bracing for a historic summer as the record cruise volume coincides with a tourism surge from the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches starting in June.



Cruise season kicks off in Seattle this week, and it's expected to set a record.

The Port of Seattle said two new cruise lines will arrive this season and all those visitors will generate more than a billion dollars for the local economy.

"We're happy, we're ready, and we're nervous that we're going to be able to serve them well," said Ivar's President Bob Donegan.

All aboard!

Big picture view:

Cruise season is nearly here and Donegan is bracing for the crowds.

"The number one seller is 3-piece fish and chips, number two is our clam chowder," he said.

So are vendors at Pike Place Market, whether it's flowers or fish.

"It means a lot, man. We love to have visitors coming in. A lot of people from around the world," said Parker Franklin at Pure Food Fish Market.

The Port of Seattle said there will be two new cruise lines: MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages.

Both will arrive for the first time in May at Terminal 91.

Cruise ship in Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Officials expect 330 ship visits — that's the most ever. Last season, there were 298.

There are 10 total cruise lines operating under 16 brands, according to the Port of Seattle.

Visit Seattle and the Port of Seattle project more than a million unique passengers will make their way on board.

It's a double-dose of revenue as the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a soccer surge to Seattle starting in June.

Some cruise lines are even offering watch parties on the ships.

"All the hype that's going to come from a busy summer of soccer in Seattle, and then, also just enjoy everything that Seattle has to offer from a tourism standpoint," Port of Seattle spokesperson Chris Guizlo said.

Visit Seattle said historically, 66% of passengers stay at least one night in a hotel. Officials said 17% stay one night before and one night after their cruise, while six% stay more than three nights before and after their cruise.

"The cruise industry is a really valued segment of our tourism economy," Michael Woody, Chief Engagement Officer said.

Local perspective:

Port officials estimate the season will infuse $1.2 billion into our region, creating about 5,200 jobs.

"A strong cruise not only brings more passengers coming to experience our city, but it also helps extend our peak season deeper into September and October. We’re also very excited to welcome MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages this year, both of which bring a strong international draw."

Land or sea, it looks to be a summer to remember.

"If they're right and we get 750,000 visitors for those six matches, with some coming early to watch their teams staying at the home base and staying after to do Seattle stuff, it's going to be the busiest summer we've ever had in Seattle," Donegan said.

The Port of Seattle said the cruise season kicks off this Friday with the Norwegian Jade at Pier 66.

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