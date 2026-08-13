The Brief A semi-truck carrying roughly 96,000 pounds of construction waste and debris crashed around 4 a.m. Thursday. It blocked the northbound Interstate 405 off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue. No injuries were reported, and state transportation officials have not yet provided an estimated reopening time as cleanup crews clear the scene.



Crews are working to clear a crash after a semi-truck wrecked on the northbound Interstate 405 off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 4 a.m., blocking the ramp, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Washington State Patrol said the semi was carrying construction debris and waste, which spilled onto the road. No injuries were reported.

A semi-truck carrying roughly 96,000 pounds of construction debris crashed around 4 a.m., blocking the northbound Interstate 405 off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue on Thursday, August 13. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The owner of the trucking company told FOX 13 Seattle that the driver was uninjured and that a tire blew out as the truck navigated the ramp. The vehicle was carrying a load weighing about 96,000 pounds.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate for when the ramp will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

All evacuations for Spokane fires lifted, sheriff's office says

Man arrested for arson at Spanaway, WA house connected to homicide investigation

Seattle Council grills city leadership over 'Bite of Seattle' response

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

‘Lime Scooter takeover’ event floods Seattle with riders

More major road construction closures coming this weekend across western WA

Renton, WA man accused of killing mother, stabbing officer pleas ‘not guilty’

Deadly disease outbreak kills 2,000 as experts reveal what Americans should know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.