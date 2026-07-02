Federal Way, WA police shoot 19-year-old man during mental health crisis

The Brief A 19-year-old Federal Way man remains in critical condition after being shot by a Federal Way police officer during a mental health crisis on June 24. The man's family and their legal team are holding a media briefing to seek answers regarding the tragic shooting. The Valley Independent Investigative Team is conducting an outside investigation into the incident, excluding the Federal Way Police Department.



The family of a 19-year-old Federal Way man who was shot and critically injured by a Federal Way police officer during a mental health crisis will address the media alongside their legal team to demand answers.

What we know:

A 19-year-old Federal Way resident, identified by his family as Caution Curtis Mann, called 911 at approximately 4:50 p.m. on June 24 while experiencing a mental health crisis. According to his family, Mann called to advise dispatchers that he had a gun and was going to kill himself. Federal Way police officers arrived at the scene and located him while he was still armed.

According to police, officers initially used less-lethal options to try to get him to surrender. The family stated that Mann's grandmother screamed at the arriving officers that he was suffering a severe mental health issue and pleaded with them not to hurt him. Officers removed the grandmother from the scene, and the encounter culminated in an officer-involved shooting shortly thereafter.

Officers performed lifesaving efforts, and Mann was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The family has hired attorney Brian McDaniel of The Cochran Firm to conduct an independent investigation. Meanwhile, the Valley Independent Investigative Team—a multi-agency squad from seven south King County police departments—is conducting the official outside probe. Because the incident involved Federal Way police personnel, investigators from that department have been excluded from the case. Kent police are serving as the primary contact for the investigation.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly what less-lethal options officers deployed before resorting to gunfire, or how many shots were fired during the encounter.

Still Ongoing:

The independent team handling the outside investigation is known as the Valley Independent Investigative Team. It draws investigators from the Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle and Tukwila police departments, as well as the King County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Valley Independent Investigative team and the attorney of Caution Curtis Mann's family.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pregnant woman survives Tacoma, WA dog attack, baby delivered safely

Town of Winthrop, WA ordered to evacuate amid growing wildfire

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

Families left homeless after Whidbey Island, WA fireworks explosion

‘Prolific’ Bellevue, WA retail theft suspect back in jail just months after release

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.



