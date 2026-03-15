Loved ones of Skagit County, WA 2024 triple murder fight for answers

It’s been a year and a half since a mother, her son, and his girlfriend were murdered in Skagit County. They were originally believed to have died in a house fire, but investigators later found the victims shot.

Jason Birman is accused of murdering them, according to police. Birman has since been featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ but has yet to be found.

FOX 13 talked with loved ones of the victims as they continue to fight for answers.

"I was 11, almost 11, when he [Taylor] was born," Kendra Thompkins said. "So, he was like, my baby." On August 9, 2024, she lost her mom and little brother at the same time. She also lost her stepfather, but in a different way.

Taylor Dawson and Jillian Whitney Van Boven are pictured (left) next to a group photo with Erin Birman with loved ones.

"It's kind of a scary world," she said. "Someone that you know and loved as a stepfather, has done something so horrible."

According to investigators, Birman shot his wife Erin Birman, her son Taylor Dawson and Dawson’s girlfriend, Jillian Whitney Van Boven, then set the house on fire. All three people died. Birman has still not been caught.

"My entire life fell apart, Jillian’s my only child, and she is the heart and soul of my world," Guru Bani Whitney Young, Jillian’s mom, said.

Crews work to process the scene of a deadly house fire in Concrete, Skagit County, looking for clues in their investigation.

She told FOX 13, she’s angry that the man who took her daughter away is still out there.

What they're saying:

"I am furious that this piece of garbage is still walking out in the world in whatever capacity he's moving through the world, living the life that he's living, while my daughter and Taylor and Taylor’s mother are not," she said.

"I hate that he gets to live rent free in my head," Matthew Van Boven, Jillian’s dad said.

Jillian Whitney Van Boven and Matthew Van Boven

"I hate the fact that he felt that his life was more valuable than my mom's and my brother's and Jillian’s," Thompkins said. She shared that her brother was caring and the biggest nature lover.

"My mom had the most contagious laugh. If she's laughing, we're all laughing," Thompkins said.

Erin Birman

Young told FOX 13, her daughter had plans to become a forensic scientist. "Jillian was smart, and she was loving, and she was kind, and she wanted to help the world," she said.

For Jillian’s dad, he tries to focus on the happier memories.

"Regardless of what happens, if they catch him, or if he's already dead, regardless of that, I’m not going to get my daughter back," Van Boven said.

As the families grieve, investigators keep searching.

"The children who called you grandpa are scared, they don't know why you did this, none of us know why you did this," Thompkins said. "Turn yourself in."

Thompkins told FOX 13, Birman is very outdoorsy and knowledgeable about the Skagit County backroads.

The families said they appreciate that people have been keeping an eye for Birman, and if you see something, say something because you never know what he may look like today.

What's next:

As of January, Mount Vernon Police told FOX 13 "Jason Birman has not been taken into custody yet. Investigators continue to follow up on any leads as they come in."

This is still an active investigation, we continue to follow-up on leads provided by the public. We appreciate those who have come forward with tips.

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