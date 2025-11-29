Malik Benson's 64-yard TD helps No. 5 Oregon pull away for 26-14 win over Washington

article

The Brief Malik Benson had a season-long 64-yard touchdown catch with 7:55 to go as Oregon pulled away for a 26-14 win over the Huskies. Dante Moore completed 20-of-29 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks. Benson had five catches for 102 yards and a score. Demond Williams Jr. completed 15-of-30 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Washington. Denzel Boston caught both touchdowns for UW, but had just four catches for 25 yards.



Malik Benson had a season-long 64-yard touchdown catch with 7:55 to go in regulation and fifth-ranked Oregon beat Washington 26-14 on Saturday to all but cement a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The wide receiver caught a pass from Dante Moore around midfield, split two Huskies defenders and raced to the end zone to give Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) a 26-14 lead.

Demond Williams Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston with 8:54 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit for Washington (8-4, 5-4) to 19-14. But the Ducks responded quickly with Benson’s catch-and-run.

Aside from the fourth quarter, it was an offensively challenged game on a cool fall day in the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon's Atticus Sappington made four field goals, one from a career-long 51 yards. Sappington got the Ducks on the board with a 46-yard field goal to cap Oregon’s first drive of the game, and he converted another kick with 3:18 to go before halftime. Those kicks sandwiched Moore’s one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Moore completed 20 of 29 passes for 286 yards.

Sappington added two more kicks in the second half, including a 37-yarder on Oregon’s first drive of the third quarter and the 51-yarder on the Ducks’ ensuing drive. Sappington’s previous career-long of 48 yards came on Sept. 16, 2023, when he was kicking at Oregon State.

The victory was Oregon’s nation best 12th straight true road win under coach Dan Lanning, and second win overall in five years against the Huskies. Washington, which leads the series against Oregon 63-50-5, dropped its second home game of the season. The Huskies had their 22-game home winning streak broken by No. 1 Ohio State earlier this year.

The takeaway

Oregon: The Ducks’ secondary showed its worth one final time in the regular season. Oregon, which entered the game allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game in the country, limited Williams to his fewest passing yards in a game all season while intercepting the sophomore quarterback twice.

Washington: Running back Adam Mohammed proved that as his sophomore year winds to a close, he is capable of being a feature running back in 2026. After eclipsing 25 yards only one time the first eight games of the season, Mohammed totaled at least 50 rushing yards in each of his last four games of the season.

With starter Jonah Coleman once again limited due to injury, Mohammed rushed for more than 100 yards for a second straight week.

Up next

Oregon will find out next Sunday which team it will face in the first round of the CFP playoff.

Washington will find out next Sunday where it plays in a bowl game.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Huskies fall 26–14 to Oregon in rivalry week loss

UW Husky fans can join in on Les Schwab toy drives during Seattle games

How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Jedd Fisch talks Huskies’ regular-season finale vs. Oregon

Washington routs UCLA 48-14 behind 4 TDs by Demond Williams Jr.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.