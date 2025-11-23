Washington routs UCLA 48-14 behind 4 TDs by Demond Williams Jr.

article

Demond Williams Jr. scored on two quarterback keepers and threw for two touchdowns, and Alex McLaughlin returned a fumble for a 59-yard TD to help Washington rout UCLA 48-14 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) won their second game in a row for the first time since early October. It was their second win at the Rose Bowl in 30 years, having gone 1-9 in their previous 10 games.

The Huskies had red roses on their pillows Friday night.

"We made the game big," coach Jedd Fisch said. "We let them know we're going to the Rose Bowl, we're going to go win this thing. These guys didn't think it was too big for them. They're just getting better and better and better."

Williams was 17-of-26 for 213 yards passing, hitting Dezman Roebuck with an 18-yard score and Decker DeGraaf with a 24-yard TD. Williams ran for TDs of 25 and 11 yards.

"Our D-line dominated up front, so it just makes it easier for us," McLaughlin said.

The Huskies piled up 212 yards rushing to 58 for UCLA. They had 25 first downs to 10 for the Bruins and were 4 of 11 on third down to 2 of 13 for UCLA.

"Our defense played outstanding," Fisch said. "They were aggressive, they were physical, they went after the ball."

The Bruins (3-8, 3-5) lost their fourth in a row, tying their season-worst skid, while playing what could have been their final regular-season game at the historic Rose Bowl because of an imbroglio between the university and the City of Pasadena involving UCLA's lease.

"It's a big-time venue," UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper said. "The main thing is just the aura of being in here and the field and all that good stuff."

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned after missing last week's blowout loss at No. 1 Ohio State while in concussion protocol only to get hurt in the third quarter. He was sacked for a 15-yard loss by Bryce Butler with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

The Tennessee transfer was 16-of-26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns. Iamaleava also ran for 16 yards on five carries. He was replaced by Luke Duncan, who started in Iamaleava's place against Ohio State. Skipper had no update on Iamaleava after the game.

UCLA's Cash Peterman ran for a 3-yard loss and fumbled at the Washington 41. A botched fake field goal attempt by the Bruins led to McLaughlin recovering the ball and returning it for a TD, extending the Huskies' lead to 20-0 in the second.

"I'll take the heat for it," Skipper said.

Mikey Matthews scored UCLA's first TD on a 37-yard catch from Duncan late in the third. Jamir Benjamin scored on a 1-yard fumble recovery in the fourth.

Fans in the seats

The announced crowd of 38,201 brought the Bruins’ average home attendance to 37,282 over six games. Fans streamed out at the end of the third quarter, with Washington leading 34-7.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies are in line for a bowl game for the second year in a row, having lost to Louisville in the Sun Bowl to end Fisch's first season.

UCLA: The university is searching for a new head coach and is mired in legal action over the Bruins potentially leaving the Rose Bowl after 43 years to play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. Skipper will likely not be hired permanently.

Up next

Washington hosts No. 6 Oregon to end the regular season.

UCLA visits No. 16 USC in their rivalry game to end the season.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

