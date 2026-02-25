Seattle Kraken flounder to 4-1 loss to Stars in return from Olympics break

article

The Brief Wyatt Johnston scored twice for Dallas as part of four unanswered goals in a 4-1 Kraken loss to the Stars on Wednesday night. Ryker Evans scored the only goal for Seattle unassisted in the third period. Joey Daccord made 28 saves on 32 shots. Berkly Catton and Ben Meyers were activated from injured reserve ahead of the game. Ryan Lindgren left the game due to injury less than five minutes into the contest after a heavy collision with Colin Blackwell.



The Seattle Kraken may want a reset on their restart of their season after the NHL Winter Olympics break.

Wyatt Johnston scored twice for Dallas, and the Kraken were out-shot by a 32-19 margin in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Wednesday night. A trio of goals in just over six minutes to begin the second period turned a fairly even contest through 20 minutes into a blowout.

Additionally, Ryan Lindgren was lost to injury after a massive collision with Colin Blackwell less than five minutes into the contest.

It had been a pretty competitive game until it very quickly turned in the second period for Seattle. Johnston's first goal of the night came with 1:19 left in the first period on a deflection of an Esa Lindell shot from the blue line.

Matt Duchene extended the lead 1:43 into the second period on a similar goal for Dallas, tipping a Thomas Harley volley that would have been well wide of the goal back on target behind Joey Daccord for a 2-0 lead.

Freddy Gaudreau high-sticked Blackwell two minutes later to give the Stars a power play, and Sam Steel poked a puck through the pads of Daccord to make it a 3-0 game less than four minutes into the second period. Head coach Lane Lambert elected to challenge Steel's goal as the puck had been under Daccord's pads when Steel shoved it into the goal. However, the goal was confirmed and Dallas went back on the power play as a result.

Johnston then scored his second goal of the game for a second straight power play conversion for the Stars for a 4-0 lead.

Despite a shot count that still favored the Stars, the Kraken still felt like they'd had the stronger play for most of the first period. A pair of power play opportunities certainly helped Seattle control the flow of action, but they weren't able to connect on a goal to take the lead. A whiffed shot, and another sent wide by Jared McCann were among the squandered chances for Seattle.

By the end of the second period, there was a 26-9 edge in shots to Dallas.

Ryker Evans got the Kraken on the board with just over 13 minutes left to play as Casey DeSmith had vacated the net defending a rush from Berkly Catton, but it was not close to enough.

Johnston had two prime looks to complete a hat trick, but saw his chances deflect off the post and crossbar to stay out.

Daccord allowed four goals on 32 shots for Seattle in the loss. DeSmith made 18 saves on 19 shots for Dallas.

The Kraken will need get the chance to rebound quickly as they play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

