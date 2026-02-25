Seattle bar with Midwest roots closed while they recover from devastating fire

The Brief Petoskey's, a Midwest-themed bar in Fremont, is temporarily closed following an early February fire that caused approximately $150,000 in damage to its kitchen area. Owner Joel Radin reports there is no firm timeline for reopening, but estimates the restoration process will likely take several months. The bar has launched a GoFundMe and received significant support from neighboring businesses to help the staff and fund repairs while they remain in limbo.



A Fremont bar that opened eight years ago as a spot for Midwest transplants is temporarily closed after a fire.

Now, the bar's owner and workers are asking for help.

FOX 13 Seattle visited Petoskey's, where the owner said they have always been dedicated to making everyone feel at home.

The backstory:

The fire happened in early February, and since then, the owner and workers have just been hopeful they can reopen soon.

"It's a great vibe. It's just chill. It's like, I mean, cliché or whatever, but it's Midwest vibes. It's chill. Everyone here is just friendly," Owner Joel Radin said.

It's known as the Fremont sports bar with neighborhood charm.

Why you should care:

Petoskey's, the home away from home for Midwest transplants, is a lot quieter these days as it sits closed on North 36th Street.

"Where we are now is just a drag. We're in limbo," Radin said.

Radin, a native Minnesotan, got word of a fire at his bar in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

Seattle fire officials said the cause is undetermined, but it left about $150,000 in damage behind.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"Everything under the kitchen is what got damaged and so that's going to be a whole process to rip that out, fix it," he said.

Local perspective:

It's a devastating situation.

Radin said there's no firm timeline for when Petoskey's can reopen. The bar has launched a GoFundMe page to help supplement lost income for the staff and to help pay for restoration work.

There's been a lot of support from the community, even including fundraisers.

Radin said his bar has gotten support from neighboring bars and businesses including Red Star, El Camino, SWeL, Dreamland, Bar House, George & Dragon, Triangle, Men's Room, Bell's Beer and so many others.

It's a true showing of friendship throughout the neighborhood. It's just what you'd hope for, whether in the Midwest or Pacific Northwest.

Between the repairs, contractors, and appointments, there are reminders all over the walls inside Petoskey's of the great times and people who call this place home.

That's helping to boost spirits there until they can start pouring them again. Don't forget the beers, too.

"The community, the people that have helped us out, the people that have really expressed how much they care about this place, there's been a lot. It's been really good," Radin said.

As far as when Petoskey's will reopen? Radin said it's likely to take months. He and his team are hopeful you'll keep supporting them through the recovery and when they fully reopen.

