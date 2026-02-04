Shane Wright scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Kings 4-2

article

The Brief Shane Wright scored twice, Freddy Gaudreau and Chandler Stephenson each had a pair of assists, and the Kraken beat the Kings 4-2 as they head into the NHL's Olympics break. Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 25 saves in goal. Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for Los Angeles.



Shane Wright scored twice to lead the Seattle Kraken to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson also scored and Chandler Stephenson and Frederick Gaudreau each had two assists for the Kraken, who have won five of their last six games. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored both of Los Angeles' goals and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period when Kuzmenko scored on the power play.

Wright tied it at 1 at 9:16 on a backhander for his first goal of the game and Larsson put Seattle up 2-1 at 10:14 on a one-timer. Dunn made it 3-1 on the power play at 15:21.

Kuzmenko cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 10:27 of the second period, but Wright gave the Kraken a two-goal lead again with a power-play score at 5:50 of the third.

Up next

Kraken: Visit Dallas on Feb. 25.

Kings: Visit Vegas on Thursday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Four-game winning streak snapped for Seattle Kraken in 4-2 loss to Ducks

Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann named NHL First Star of the Week

Seattle Kraken takes victory in Las Vegas over Golden Knights

Shane Wright scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-2

Capitals' Brandon Duhaime fined for poking Seattle Kraken's Jacob Melanson from the bench

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.