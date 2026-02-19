Seattle weather: Chilly start Thursday with drier skies

The Brief A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday, with gusty winds creating dangerous wind chills. Highs will stay below average in the upper 30s to low 40s, with mostly dry skies and a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Milder weather returns this weekend, bringing higher snow levels along with showers and breezy conditions.



It will be another chilly start to the day Thursday, especially for the north interior and Strait of Juan de Fuca. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday due to chilly temperatures and gusty winds, making for dangerous wind chill values again this morning.

It will be another chilly start to the day Thursday, especially in the north interior and Strait of Juan de Fuca. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Thursday will again be below the seasonal average and only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be mostly dry, with a few snow/rain showers possible at times.

Highs Thursday will again be below seasonal average and only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies are looking mostly dry for Thursday, with a few clouds and a slight chance of a passing rain/snow shower. Models have continued to trend drier.

Skies are looking mostly dry for Thursday, a few clouds and a slight chance of a passing rain/snow shower. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will remain mostly dry for Friday with the chance of a passing rain/snow shower. Milder conditions are expected for the weekend, raising snow levels. We will see a few rounds of showers and breezy winds as well.

Skies will remain mostly dry for Friday with the chance of a passing rain/snow shower. (FOX 13 Seattle)

