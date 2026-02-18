Video shows truck fly 100 feet into the air, crash into a house in Tigard, OR

The Brief New video shows a truck flying about 100 feet into the air before crashing into a Tigard home last week. The driver and a passenger were trapped but rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries; no one in the house was hurt. The driver was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.



Newly released video shows a truck driver flying about 100 feet into the air before crashing through a home in Tigard, Oregon last Friday.

(Tigard Police Department)

According to the Tigard Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Feb. 13 near the corner of Southwest Larkwood Place and Southwest Forest Hollow Street.

Witnesses told police the driver was traveling recklessly and speeding. Authorities said he was heading west on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road when he hit a dirt mound, launched into the air, cleared a three-foot brick wall and landed in the side of a house.

When officers arrived, the driver, 33-year-old Jacob Hankins, and a passenger were trapped in the truck. Fire crews extricated them both and took them to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt, though the house sustained significant damage.

Hankins was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

What they're saying:

"We’re thankful no one was seriously hurt," wrote the police department in a press release. "We appreciate the help from neighboring agencies in responding to this crash, including TVF&R, Beaverton Police, King City Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tigard Police Department.

