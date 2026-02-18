Seattle weather: More isolated rain, snow in western WA

article

The Brief Eastern Snohomish and King counties saw early morning snow on Wednesday, with Granite Falls receiving up to three inches before it began melting after 9 a.m. Bitterly cold wind chills are expected in Western Whatcom County through Thursday morning, with daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 30s. Drier, partly sunny weather arrives Friday before a weekend of isolated showers and a return to scattered rain and mountain snow early next week.



Parts of Eastern Snohomish and King counties woke up to snowflakes early Wednesday, with Granite Falls picking up about two to three inches before that snow began melting after 9 a.m.

We saw minor mountain snow overnight in areas that have been starved for snow this winter.

While Seattle weather trends quieter later Thursday, early showers combined with cold temperatures could create slick spots. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, we expect an isolated rain-snow mix at times, but daytime accumulations are unlikely unless the shower is particularly heavy and snow briefly sticks to the grass.

By Friday, Seattle weather turns drier with partly sunny skies and a welcome break from the midweek chill. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later tonight as temperatures cool, a few spots could see some light sticking, especially across the South Sound and southwest Washington. Over the Willapa Hills, where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, up to two- to four-plus inches are forecast through tonight.

Between four and 10 inches of additional snow is expected near Mount St. Helens.

As Seattle weather cools overnight, areas south and southwest of the metro have the best chance for light accumulations. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind chills and a chilly Thursday

Big picture view:

We’re also tracking plunging wind chills in Western Whatcom County into early Thursday, so bundle up if you’re headed out early and consider limiting your time outside in the morning.

As Seattle weather cools tonight, a few icy spots could develop by early morning, especially where showers linger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Thursday stay very chilly — only in the upper 30s for some areas — with diminishing showers through the day and the potential for a few icy spots early.

Drier end to the week, isolated showers this weekend

What's next:

Friday brings drier weather and partly sunny skies, which is a nice break before the weekend. Saturday could feature some breezy pockets, especially through the Cascade gaps and near the coast, but overall just isolated showers are expected this weekend.

Minor mountain snow continues today and Thursday, with the potential for more light accumulations heading into the next work week. By Monday and Tuesday, scattered rain returns to the forecast as we keep temperatures on the cooler side. The mountains could pick up at least a few inches of snow each day if not more next workweek.

Looking ahead, Seattle weather brings scattered rain Monday and Tuesday with minor mountain snow now and the potential for more light accumulations next work week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

