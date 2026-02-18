Light snow continues to fall in parts of western Washington

The Brief Western Washington experienced light snow and rain showers through Wednesday morning, marking the first trace of snow for the season at Sea-Tac Airport and surrounding lowlands. This cold snap, which included snowfall in cities like Kent and Des Moines, precedes a drying trend expected to bring sunbreaks by Thursday afternoon.



Some areas of western Washington continued to see light snow showers on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw a trace amount of snow, which is the first of the season (November to March), according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson.

Lowland areas like Seattle, Kent, Des Moines and the eastern foothills of the Cascades also had some flakes.

Typically, during the winter months, the area gets measurable snow, which is above trace amounts. The last time the region had measurable snow was Nov. 2015 to March 2016.

What's next:

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. We will see a mix of rain, snow and sunbreaks through the afternoon. Skies will dry out for Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the snow in western Washington for Wednesday, Feb. 18 below:

7:50 a.m.: What to expect later Wednesday

A rain and snow mix is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone in her latest weather forecast.

6:30 a.m.: School closures

Granite Falls School District announced it will be closed for Wednesday, February 18.

6:10 a.m.: Warming shelters open as temperatures drop

With the cold temperatures, several warming shelters throughout the region have opened their doors.

In response to dropping temperatures, a Burien church opened a temporary shelter Tuesday with an anticipated overnight capacity of 60 people.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

