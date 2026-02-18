Seattle weather: Rain/snow mix possible again Wednesday

The Brief Cold rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, with gusty winds and wind chills in the teens to low 20s. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. for western Whatcom County. Conditions improve Thursday, with gradual warming into the weekend and light snow expected in the mountain passes.



Another round of cold showers is forecasted for Wednesday morning, bringing more rain/snow potential.

Cold temperatures and gusty Fraser River Outflow winds will increase through Wednesday morning. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s, making for dangerous morning conditions. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in place through 10 a.m. Wednesday for western Whatcom County.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. We will see a mix of rain, snow and sunbreaks through the afternoon.

Skies will dry out for Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. We will see a few showers possible again Friday, but temperatures will start to warm up into the weekend. A few inches of snow are forecast for the mountain passes, but no major problems are expected.

Skies will dry out for Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

